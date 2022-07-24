Throughout the course of our lives we will face many personal decisions.
In different conversations I’ve had with people, when I ask, will you help me with a challenging, most of the time the first question is, what is it?
Counting the cost, or evaluating what will be required when volunteering, is logical thinking. We should understand what someone is asking, when asked to participate or aid them in their request for help. Just as important, is to understand the requester, asking for help.
Asking for help is a big issue as we live our daily lives. Who ask for help?, could be a self thought understanding, that such a request is a sign of weakness.
If this is your position, I could not disagree more. Asking for help is actually an important discipline that demonstrates wisdom, eagerness to learn, a willingness to be instructed and a respect for others who are willing to share their experiences and knowledge. Best advice is never hesitate on asking others for help.
Among the decisions we will make in our lives and among the contemplations we will make in our processing of facing challenges, I have a couple suggestions on what we should not eliminate.
One personal decision I am not fond of making is giving up on something that is difficult or giving up on something that is not going to be easily accomplished.
Some of our greatest learning experiences can easily be from difficulties. I realize we would love to avoid difficulties, but as some would say, when things get rough that when you find out what you are made of.
I would concede that failing is also a great learning experience. We are not made to welcome such moments, but learning from them is invaluable.
Easy steps are fun., It is kinda like jumping rope. If you have good timing skills, it is as easy as “falling off a log”..lol. However if timing is challenging to you, then experience is the best teacher.
Practicing is our best friend and that includes repeated failures. From such we can learn, if we evaluate those failures.
Among all the decisions you will face in life, never be afraid to face any of them.
