My Aunt Arthena Mills has some of the most fruit bearing apple trees I have ever known. My entire family pick buckets full for various baking goods. Last year my husband and I were still picking apples long after the first frost and Halloween. The things we make with them are never-ending-fried pies, apple pies, apple cakes, and my mother's unbeatable apple butter.
My mother and Arthena concocted a very simple but tasty apple butter recipe that has won first prize at a county fair. We make it and distrubute it as gifts for the holidays. I have bartered with it and so much more. It was one of the first things I learned to can and do several batches of her super secret recipe every year. This recipe is a by product of it's popularity when you want to see all the ways you can implement apple butter into your baking and hits the spot when you're longing for a taste of Fall! Hope you give it a try and if you would like to share a recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Apple Butter Pie
8 oz. gingersnaps
3 tbsp. butter, melted
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
1 c. apple butter
3 large eggs yolks
1 1/2 tsp. apple cider vinegar
Garnishes: whipped cream and crushed gingersnaps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pulse gingersnaps in food processor 20 times or until finely ground. Add butter and press into 9-inch pie plate. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together sweetened condensed milk and next three ingredients. Pour into prepared crust. Bake at 350° for 15 minutes. Chill overnight.
