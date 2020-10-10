It's that time again folks, when normally the annual Daniel Boone Festival would take place but due to the pandemic, will not take place this year. The changing leaves with bursting bright hues, the cool crisp nights, and the excitement that the festival brings. The first full week in October is dedicated each year to this historic festival. I want to be in the middle of it every event; the baby pageant, the coronation, the talent show, and the parade. I get so tickled just being able to walk the court square seeing so many dear friends and family out hunting a dumpling dinner just like me. A kindred time that draws nearly every soul from every nook, holler, and cranny of Knox County.
When I was younger, my mom didn't let me run far from her side during the festival much to my embarrassment. She would stand off to the side of the ride, arms crossed, clutching an oversized pocket book. When I quickly pointed out that so and so got to go over there and do this or that, mom always replied, "Well, you ain't so and so and you will be destroyed!" My mother was a little older with a tubal when she had me, or maybe it was because my sisters had tested her patience in the past, but when she said no and I tried to contest it, she always followed up with, "You will be destroyed!" And that was the end. Now, I still don't know what that means, but does anyone? As I got into my teens and asked for an extension on my curfew, she gave me the same story. When I would ask "What does that mean?" She would say, "Well you don't need to know" and I would follow up with, "How do you know? U won't me let me stay out past 11?" She would give me the look so I would go scooting.
Nowadays, I don't ride the rides much, but I do enjoy the window displays, the fellowship of people who come together to make this festival possible. Also, I enjoy finding the perfect dumpling dinner, a funnel cake, and maybe, a blooming onion. My stomach is about the only thing that gets destroyed, but I can't help myself. I hope y'all get a kick out of the festival as much as I do. If you want to recreate a festival treat at home, here is the perfect recipe. If you have a fall recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Easy Funnel Cake
Ingredients:
1egg
2/3 c.milk
1/4 tsp. salt
2 tbsp white sugar
1 1/3 c. all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp baking powder
1 at vegetable oil for frying
1/4 c. confectioners sugar for dusting
Directions: Beat egg, mix in milk, flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder; beat into egg mixture until smooth. Pour oil into a heavy pan until its 1 inch deep. Heat to 375 degrees. Pour batter through funnel into oil with a circular motion to form a spiral. Fry until lightly browned; turn over to brown the other side. Cook til golden brown, and remove to drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with confectioners sugar while warm.
