To live in Appalachia during Spring, is pure paradise. Now I know some of yall probably grimaced at that statement, and I know the pollen and creepy crawly things are everywhere but aside from that, we have everything we need here. We have fresh, flowing springs offering crystal clear water as pure as snow, beautiful mountains that offer us shade and shelter, and of course, our land is rich and plentiful with things that we can eat or heal with. Appalachia is a self sufficient land, and it feels good to know these hollers and hills are my home.
I've been fortunate enough, to have family that dug a little root or hunted for ginseng, to show me the ropes. Also, been blessed to have women in my life that have shared countless recipes on things that can be found right in your front yard. One such thing is Dandelions. I'm not talking about the thing you blow and make a wish, but that beautiful yellow Dandelion flower that scatters across the yards and pastures spring into late summer. This recipe makes a subtly sweet Jelly that's perfect for summer brunches and also would make a great favor for a shower or Mother's Day. Show off in the kitchen and if you have a great summer recipe that you want to share, please send me a message at
Dandelion JellyIngredients:1 c.dandelions (the yellow parts)2 c. waterBring to boil dandelions and water for 3 minutes. Pour through strainer.Reserve 3/4 strained liquid.3 tsp pectin2 tsp vanilla1 tbsp lemon juice1 1/2 c. sugarDirections: Pour boiled liquid back in pan with pectin, vanilla, and lemon juice. Bring back to a boil, add sugar, stir well. Boil for 3 minutes on low/medium heat. Pour into jars, wipe rims, cover with lids. Let stand to solidify. Yields 4-4oz jars.
