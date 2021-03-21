Fishing with Grandpa gave life long enjoyment and memories of trips to Hammons Camp on the Cumberland Lake.
Grandpa learned at an early age that fishing was good for the soul and he was bond and determined to pass on his love for nature and his childhood experiences to his grandchildren…
Grandpa came from a family six boy and six girls they grew up on a farm at Turkey Creek. He and his brothers fished the creeks streams around the family property. Grandpa was convinced that living near and fishing the streams helped him know his inner self. I loved hearing his campfire stories about how it was to grow up in his day...
My brothers and I never grew tired of “the one that got away tale.” We knew the story was coming when grandpa would start “did I tell you kids about the whopper that got away.” To this day I miss his stories and remember how patient he was with all his grandchildren. He was a gentle man with a heart of a lamb.
Allow me to reminiscing a little, I go back to hot summer days, my brothers and I would grab the extra line and cane poles and tag along with grandpa. Those were the simplest days of fishing with red worms for bait, no fancy rods or reels for our gang.
Grandpa was a patient teacher helping the boys to find the best spot to set up their gear, then help to bait their hooks and sink their lines. After awhile grandpa would move closer to the boys offering verbal instructions as they listened and watched. Grandpa moved along the bank casting his line out further into the lake, his bobber landing slowly with precision just where he wanted it to land.
Suddenly, the water erupted grandpa landed the first big catch of the day with shrieks of excitement from the boys, almost drowning out grandpa distinctive laugh echoing across the lake. I recall brother Rod saying many years later that day fishing with grandpa was as near Heaven as any young boy could get and still be here on earth.
Our day ended with building a campfire to roast marsh mellows on willow sticks before heading home with grandpa saying “you fellows are going to be great fisherman one day.” How true his words… “fishing strings generations together.”
Millie’s thought for today, {author unknown} “ a true fisherman knows when and where the fish are biting. He rises up early in the morning playing the water for that elusive catch, waiting in the stillness for a nibble a slight tug in the line, expertly he reels it in, a goodfisherman knows a keeper when he sees one, and when to head for home.”
Mildred Higgins
