Well I don’t know about you, but I have survived the longest January of my life. I felt like the holidays were over in a blink of an eye but ol’ January clung to me those extra pounds I have yet to shed. One thing is for certain this time of year is when we get some of our biggest snows and cold weather makes us crave comfort foods. As we find ourselves preparing more hardy foods, the meal itself should be filling.
This recipe’s foundation is made from a simple Jiffy mix. Jiffy is a cheap cornbread mix in a box that you can find anywhere for under a $1. I always keep some in my cupboard because it’s so versatile. I hope you enjoy this simple 5 ingredient masterpiece, it’s great any time of year. I’ve served it during the summer with smoked bbq to the winter with meatloaf and mustard greens, there are rarely leftovers each time it’s served! If you have a great recipe you would like to share with me, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.