Kristy

Well I don’t know about you, but I have survived the longest January of my life. I felt like the holidays were over in a blink of an eye but ol’ January clung to me those extra pounds I have yet to shed. One thing is for certain this time of year is when we get some of our biggest snows and cold weather makes us crave comfort foods. As we find ourselves preparing more hardy foods, the meal itself should be filling. 

This recipe’s foundation is made from a simple Jiffy mix. Jiffy is a cheap cornbread mix in a box that you can find anywhere for under a $1. I always keep some in my cupboard because it’s so versatile. I hope you enjoy this simple 5 ingredient masterpiece, it’s great any time of year. I’ve served it during the summer with smoked bbq to the winter with meatloaf and mustard greens, there are rarely leftovers each time it’s served! If you have a great recipe you would like to share with me, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Jiffy Corn Casserole
Ingredients:
1 box of Jiffy corn muffin mix
1 can of sweet whole kernel corn, drained
1 can of creamed corn
1 c. of sour cream
1 stick of melted butter (1/2 cup)
 
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a large bowl, mix well until combined. Transfer the mixture to a greased 8x8 baking pan. In a preheated 350 degree oven bake for about 45 minutes, or until edges are formed and lightly browned and center is set. *Can add diced green onion, 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, or add tsp of sugar to add touch more of sweetness. 
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you