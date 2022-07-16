Elvis Presley has made a comeback! Actually, did he ever loose his popularity?I'm sure fans new and old alike didn't forget him. With the new biopic on the big screen, many have gone crazy over the man often referred to as the King. I had heard growing up about Elvis, he certainly is a pop culture phenomenon. My first real taste of a hardcore Elvis fan, was the first time I stayed all night at Annette Elliot's house in high school. Her mother, Gail, had a room in the house dedicated to Elvis and all her fan memorabilia she had collected over the years. I even remember cruising down Knox Street with Annette and her lil sister Betsy in tow, with a husky voiced Elvis crooning Blue Christmas on her cd player during holiday break from school. Elvis was definitely a King!
On my first date with my husband, wanting to impress me he took me to Pigeon Forge for dinner and put put golf. During this trip, knowing how much I loved to cook, he purchased me an Elvis cookbook. Most of the recipes were signature staples in my house growing up, just good country cooking. This man loved food. Some were cherished recipes of his mother’s, his full time cook often recreated for him much to his liking.
I must admit, even if you're not a fan, he did have a presence that many stars lack today. Just the mention of his name, and you can sometimes see women still blush. This recipe is a popular one that's great served year round, tastes great, and can certainly make anyone feel like a King that takes a bite. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com In the words of Elvis, Thank you, Thank you very much!
Elvis Cake
Ingredients:
1 white cake mix, (plus ingredients called for to make it)
1 (8 oz.) crushed pineapple, undrained
1 c. sugar
1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. butter, softened
4 c. confectioners sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 c. chopped pecans
Directions:
Bake cake according to directions in greased 9x13 pan. Once removed from oven, poke holes all over top of cake with fork or wooden toothpick. Pour pineapple along with juice and 1 c. sugar into medium saucepan, on medium heat, and bring to a boil. Remove, and pour evenly over the cake. Allow it to cool. With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese with butter until fluffy, gradually add confectioners sugar and vanilla until smooth. Stir in pecans. Spread generously over cake. Refrigerate any leftovers.
