Wisdom comes more from living then from studying. {Anonymous} The Secret of Life As the Lord God was creating the world he called upon his archangels. The Lord asked His archangels to help him decide where to put the Secret of Life. “bury it in the ground,” one angel replied. “Put it on the bottom of the sea,” said another. “Hide it in the mountains,” another suggested. The Lord replied, “If I see to do any of those only a few will find the Secret of Life.
The Secret of Life must be accessible to EVERYONE!” One angel replied, “I know: put it in each man’s heart. Nobody will think to look there.””YES.” said the Lord. “Within each man’s heart.” And so it was----- The SECRET OF LIFE lies within all of us. {Author Unknown} GOLDEN RULES FOR LIVING {unknown| If you open it, close it. If you turn it on, turn it off. If you unlock it, lock it up. If you break it, admit it. If you can’t fix it, call someone that can. If you borrow it, return it. If you value it, take care of it. If you make a mess, clean it up. If you move it, put it back. If it belongs to someone else and you want to use it, get permission. If you don’t know how to operate it, leave it alone. If it’s none of your business, don’t ask questions. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. If it will brighten someone’s day, say it. If it will tarnish someone’s reputation keep it to yourself ATTITUDE {Unknown}
The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of Attitude on life. Attitude to me, is more important than facts.It is more important than the past, then education, then money, then circumstances, then failures, then successes, then what other people think or say or do. It is more important than appearance, giftedness, or skill. It will make or break a company, a church, a home. The remarkable thing is we have a choice every day regarding the Attitude we will embrace for the day we cannot change our past. We cannot change the fact that people will act in a certain way.
We cannot change the inevitable. The only thing we can do is play on the one thing we have. And that is our Attitude. I am convinced that life is ten percent of what happens to me, and ninety percent how I react to it. And so it is with you. We are in charge of our ATTITUDES.
Millie’s quote for today: “God helps them that help themselves “ - Benjamin Franklin
