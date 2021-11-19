My birthday is quickly approaching, and I'm feeling it this year. If your are between the ages of 35 and 45, chances are, you celebrated a Birthday at Druthers or Hardees. Both were restaurants that once thrived here in Barbourville. I remember having a few birthday parties there as well as attending. Druthers was my favorite, it used to be where Diary Queen is now. Not only did you get an Andy Dandy Meal (their version of a Happy Meal) but they had the best birthday cake!
Fudge fit for a party
By Kristy Dean Cole
The icing on the cake was some form of sugary whipped buttercream and I sure wish I had a slice of that cake at the thought! When celebrating your birthday there, you had a small private room to yourself, you played a couple games, and then it was time for cake! My goal was to blow out my candles and get that birthday wish. This proved to be a tedious task as my cousins (which were all close in similar age) wanted a bite of cake and my neice Becky who was born the day before me by 4 years later, always shared a birthday party with me as children. Imagine a hoard of hungry, smothering kids slowly inching towards a sheet cake of your dreams. I always felt as though if I didn't beat them to blowing out the candles, how could I wish for a pony? They would steal my birthday wish!
Now that I'm older, I don't have to worry about anyone blowing out my candles, but I do miss those simple parties at Druthers filled with my cousins and friends. This recipe is a really fun and has the best birthday cake flavor, it's something unique to add to your holiday cookie tins this year. If you have a great holiday recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Birthday Cake Fudge
Ingredients:
3/4 c. white cake mix, dry
1-14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
2 tbsp butter
2 c. white chocolate chips
1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 c. colored sprinkles divided
Directions:
Line a 8 inch square baking dish with foil or parchment paper. Set aside. Set a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add sweetened condensed milk, butter, white chocolate chips, and stir until smooth. Add white cake mix and vanilla extract. Whisk slowly for a minute or two until it starts to bubble, and then remove from heat. Stir in half of the sprinkles, and spread the mixture evenly into the prepared pan. While still warm, add remaining sprinkles across the top and lightly press into the surface. Refrigerate up to 2 hours to firm up. Using a rigid spatula, loosen the fudge from the edge of the pan, cut pieces and lift out for serving.
