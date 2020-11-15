In your traditions and family, you will come to know that everyone has their specialty. It's those certain dishes, that only they can make. My mom's dressing is one of those things. It's just right. Ive tried all kinds, some had chunks of boiled eggs to sweet relish, but nothing beats hers. I have become a dressing snob. Then again, isn't everything mom makes the best?I attribute hers to being just right mainly because, it has the perfect amount of sage. It's got a good solid texture, and is perfect with a bite of cranberry sauce. With the holiday season fast approaching, you better save this recipe. If you have a Fall recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.comMom's Best Southern DressingIngredients:9-10 c. crumbled cornbread1-2 c. celery, chopped2 c. onions, chopped1 tbsp sage2 tbsp poultry seasoning1 tsp salt1/2 c. butter, melted3-4 c. chicken broth3 eggs, lightly beatenDirections:Place crumbles cornbread in large mixing bowl. Add chopped celery and onions. Mix. Pour melted butter over all the ingredients along with 3 cups of broth. (Only add 3 cups til you get a thick consistency) Add the seasonings gradually. Test to your taste. Mix well and spoon into a greased 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, covered with foil. Remove foil, bake an additional 30 minutes. *Can substitute some of cornbread with dry Stove Top. Also, can add cup cooked chicken to the mix.
Get the stuffing ready!
- By Kristy Dean Cole
