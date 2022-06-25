Lately I've been in a funk. I don't know how to describe it, but I have always been an optimistic person, when things go bad, I'm the first to say, how can we fix this? I think that mind set has helped me navigate through life thus far fairly well. I don't know if it's my age catching up with me or the current state of the world, but I've been down. I guess more or less disappointed in people and situations. I used to think people would learn their lesson, and maybe they never do? I hear about karma, but yet I haven't seen it exact it's revenge when people have been horrendously cruel. I guess what I'm saying is, I used to be hard when I was younger. Nothing could really bother me, but now that I'm getting older, I worry about people, I worry why someone doesn't like me, or why I get treated differently, or even why did something have to happen?
When I was a kid during summer, I didn't have a care in the world unlike now, I'm just soft, ...soft as ice cream. Speaking of ice cream, what is summer without it?! Lately with these worrisome temperatures keeping us inside, how bout trying something new? My husband loves ice cream and my mom has been craving a banana split so I'm planning to grab some ice cream and toppings, and treating them to something good. This recipe is a new craze, it's mainly used as a topping for ice cream, but this recipe can also be used on biscuits, rolls, pound cake, and cheesecake, pretty much anything. It tastes like sweet, sugary, tropical summber-how could you resist However? However, you use it and however you may be feeling, it's sure to bring a smile on your face. If you have a summer recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Monkey Butter
Ingredients:
2 tbsp butter
4 bananas, peeled
20 oz crushed pineapple
2 3/4 c. Sugar
1/2 c. flaked coconut
2 tbsp lemon juice
Directions:
In large cast iron skillet, melt butter on medium heat, lay bananas side by side in pan. Add pineapples along with juice, now smash up your bananas. Add the sugar, coconut, and lemon juice. Once contents start to bubble and boil, turn down to low and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes or so, stirring occasionally. The mixture will darken and caramelize. Remove from heat, spoon into jars, this will keep in the refrigerator for 7-10 days. *Warning-due to it's sugar content, may attract monkeys and make you go wild!
