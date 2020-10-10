There was a little boy visiting his grandparents on their farm. He was given a slingshot to play without in the woods. He practiced in the woods, but he could never hit the target. Getting a little discouraged, he headed back for dinner. As he was walking back he saw Grandma’s pet duck.
Just out of impulse, he let the slingshot fly, hit the duck square in the head and killed it. He was shocked and grieved!
In a panic, he hides the dead duck in the woodpile, only to see his sister watching! Sally has seen it all, but she said nothing.
After lunch the next day Grandma said, ”Sally, let’s wash the dishes.”
But Sally said, “Grandma, Johnny told me he wanted to help in the kitchen.” Then she whispered to him. “Remember the duck?” So Johnny did the dishes.
Later that day, Grandpa asked if the children wanted to go fishing and Grandma said, “I’m sorry but I need Sally to help make supper.” Sally just smiled and said. “Well that’s all right because Johnny told me he wants to help.” She whispered again, “Remember the duck?” So Sally went fishing and Johnny stayed to help. After several days of Johnny doing both his chores and Sally’s he finally couldn’t stand it any longer.
He came to Grandma and confessed that he killed the duck. Grandma knelt down and gave his a hug and said, “Sweetheart, I know because I was standing at the window and saw the whole thing, but because I love you, I forgave you. I was just wondering how long you would let Sally make a slave of you.” Author unknown.
Thought for today and every day there after!! Whatever is in your past, whatever you have done , whatever it is… you need to know that God was standing at the window and He saw the whole thing. You are loved and forgiven. He is wondering how long you will allow the devil to make a slave of you?
Mildred Higgins
