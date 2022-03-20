It has been said, “if you want something done right, it may require you to do it yourself.”
This line of thinking comes from the experience of asking others to do something and they never get it right, Worse case scenario is that you explain not only what you want done, but how to do it and to kick it all off, you say, “if you have any questions just call me”. The most frustrating feeling is to return and discover that nothing you shared, said or discussed was followed.
There are many things in life that we cannot control, even with our best efforts or instructions. Everything from situations to conversations, quotes of what we think someone said all the way through to our description of what we witnessed personally. Interpretations, evaluations and actions can easily lead one out in left field, so to speak. Attempting to control things or attempting to maker sure things are done right, is challenging no matter the circumstances.
If you have a healthy self-understanding of yourself, if you have a clear picture and understand your personal failures, and if you understand that you in your best efforts keep coming up short on your attempt to do things right, you are, no doubt, the perfect candidate to understand how Jesus works and gets things right.
John 3:16 says that God so loved me and you, that He gave, that God sent, that God put a plan in place to fix anything and everything that we mess up. Talk about getting things right, God sent the perfect and only substitute of workmanship He would except, to us. God the Father created the first man, named Adam. God placed him in the perfect place, the Garden of Eden. God also created a woman, her name was Eve. They were the hand-i-work of God, created just like me and you, we were all created in the image of God. We were created with purpose and a plan to bring God glory and honor.
Adam and Eve are really great representatives of all of us. While created to do good, to love God and to serve others, they were not able to follow instructions, just as God had explained everything to them. He had a good conversation, He showed them all around the garden, God told them to enjoy and that there was only one thing they could not do, only one tree not to eat from and I’m just guessing you have an idea of the rest of the story.
The mistake of disobedience has been around since that single moment in history but God had a contingency plan. For our sins, the perfect sacrifice would be His only Son, Jesus. The work of Jesus would correct our errors, mis-measurements and even our willful disobedience through His life on the cross, instituting grace and mercy, through His love, forevermore.
God sent Jesus to get it right, so you and I, who have no chance on our own to fix things, can be a part of the solution, by following His instructions. By using His tools, we can be a part of getting things right here on earth. Helping ourselves construct productive lives and helping others discover the plan and purpose of God for their lives, is what being a witness is all about.
Ephesians 2:10 says “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”
Ephesians 2:8 says, “For by grace we have been saved through faith,. And this is not our own doing, it is the gift and work of God.”
You and I may not get it right but we can rest assured, with total confidence, that God gets it right. No mistakes with Him and there are no mistakes we make that He cannot fix, repair, make fully usable as if there was never an issue at all. God’s love is amazing. Ask Him to step in today and help you make things right. He can and will.
Until then…
