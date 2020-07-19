“Once, in a little pond, in the muddy water, under the lily pads, there lived a little water beetle in a community of water beetles. They lived a simple and comfortable life in the pond with dew distractions and interruptions.”Once in a while, sadness would come over the community when one of their fellow beetles would climb the stem of a lily pad and would never be seen again. They knewwhen this happened; their friend was dead, gone forever.
Then one day, one little water beetle felt an irresistible urge to climb up that stem.
However, he was determined that he would not leave forever. He would come back andtell his friends what he had found at the top.
When he reached the top and climbed out of the water onto the surface of the lily pad,
he was so tired, and the sun felt so warm that he decided he must take a nap. As he slept, his body changed and when he woke up, he had turned into a beautiful blue-tailed dragonfly with broad wings and a slender body designed for flying.
So fly he did! And, as he soared he saw the beauty of a whole new world and far superior way of life to what he had never known existed.
Then he remembered his beetle friends and how they were thinking by now that he was a dead He wanted to go back to tell them, and explain to them that he was now more alive then he had ever been before. His life had been fulfilled rather than ended.
But his new body would not go down into the water. He could not get back to tell his friends the good news. Then he understood that their time would come, when they, too, would know what he knew. So, he raised his wings and flew off into his joyous new life!” - Author unknown
Millie’s thought for today; as long as there’s something developing under the surface, the right time and circumstances will allow one to reach or exceed new limits.
Growth is inevitable.
God’s plan for our guidance is for us to grow gradually in wisdom before we get into the crossroads of life.
Mildred Higgins
