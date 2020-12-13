“Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you who you are.” The quote was first expressed by Jean Brillat-Savarin, a French lawyer, with an interest in food, in 1826. He was simply stating that the food we eat has a bearing on our state of mind and health. American nutritionist, Victor Lindlahr introduced the expression to the American public as, “You are what you eat”.
There is one concept health researchers agree on and it’s: What you eat matters. Medical experts understand that certain foods can improve our overall well-being, while other foods have the opposite effect. More and more studies show that our diets affect our moods and mental health.
It makes sense, the researchers say, because “the composition, structure, and function of the brain are dependent on the availability of appropriate nutrients”. People with specific mental health conditions - including depression and anxiety- may need to alter their diets in different ways. Here’s what the experts know so far:
Studies show that a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help to improve overall mood and general feelings of happiness, while reducing symptoms of depression.
Not getting enough of a specific nutrient can affect your mental health. When someone has a deficiency in vitamin B12 it leads to fatigue, depression, poor memory, and is associated with mania and psychosis. Not getting enough niacin can result in dementia, diarrhea and itchy skin.
Evidence shows that diet has an effect on cognitive abilities later in life. The Mediterranean diet - which focuses on whole foods and lean proteins and cuts out processed foods and sugars - is associated with higher levels of cognitive function later in life. Diets high in sugar and fat lead to negative effects on cognitive function.
Mental health is more than just being stable and balanced under stress, it also refers to the actual physical health and development of the brain as well. The following is a list of some of the foods that address issues like sleep, anxiety, depression and attention problems.
Spices. Turmeric, curcumin, peppermint for attention, cinnamon for attention and irritability.
Dopamine-Rich Foods. For focus and motivation: turmeric, green tea, lentils, fish, lamb, turkey, eggs, nuts, spinach, broccoli and pumpkin and sesame seeds.
Serotonin-Rich Foods. For mood, sleep, pain, and craving control: combine tryptophan-rich foods, such as, eggs, turkey, chickpeas(garbanzo beans), nuts and seeds with healthy carbohydrates, such as, sweet potatoes. Dark chocolate also increases serotonin, but needs to be at least 72 percent cocoa and not a lot of sugar added.
Gaba-Rich foods. For anti-anxiety: broccoli, almonds, walnuts, bananas, brown rice, whole oats, oranges, spinach and halibut.
Choline-Rich Foods. Improves memory and mood and found in eggs, chicken, turkey, spinach, collard greens, Brussels sprouts, chickpeas, lima beans and broccoli.
Fruits and Vegetables. For overall health and moods, up to 8 servings a day. It’s easier than you think because generally one serving is way smaller than we normally eat.
Green Tea. Green tea improves blood flow throughout the body, including to the brain and helps with memory.
Omega-3-Rich Foods. They support nerve cell membranes and serotonin and reduces the risk of dementia. They are found in ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, tofu and salmon.
Antioxidant-Rich Foods. They improve communication between brain cells, boosts learning and memory, and improves concentration. They are found in parsley, walnuts, blueberries, cranberries, kidney beans, dandelion greens and green tea.
Magnesium-Rich Foods. For anxiety: pumpkin and sunflower seeds, almonds, spinach, Swiss chard, beet greens and summer squash.
Zinc-Rich Foods. They strengthen the immune system and protect brain cells from damaging free radicals. Zinc is found in spinach, shiitake and cremini mushrooms(baby portobellos), and sesame and pumpkin seeds.
Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folate-Rich Foods. These improve memory, helps you to focus and are antidepression aides. Leafy greens, cabbage, bell peppers, cauliflower, lentils, chickpeas, lamb, beef, and spinach.
The items to avoid for good mental health are alcohol, too much sugar and too much fat, processed foods, aspartame, and caffeine.
The research is clear: The foods that we eat do affect our moods, feelings, and cognitive function. A diet focused on fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can help boost our mental health. And in this time of pandemic, COVID-19, and quarantines we need all the mental health boosts we can get. Both you and your family will benefit from using your everyday meals to improves your lives.
