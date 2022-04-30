The 1930s and 40s were lean and hungry years in America. People hungered in the 30s because of the Depression. Debt, drought, dust storms, displacements and heartbreaking bread lines and unemployment lines.
From 1942 to 1945, people were hungry for peace, order and safety, security as well as meat, cheese, sugar, butter, coffee and oil which were strictly rationed because they were shipped to American troops fighting around the world.
Home gardening took on a new meaning during these decades as women had to “make do” with what they had.
In the 40s, Franklin Roosevelt ordered “victory gardens” as part of the war effort.
American women answered the patriotic call by growing more then a million tons of vegetables a year. Half of what the home front annually consumed in back yard plots.
The Victory garden is a concept whose time has come again, with the cost of living soaring to new heights.
I remember grandma’s victory garden, she planned and planted with, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, leaf spinach, sugar snap peas, radishes had herbs. These vegetables were grown not just for economy but also for her delight.
I remember seeing the first tomatoes beginning to ripen on the vine turning from pink to rich red.
After working in the garden we lunched on tomato and cucumber sandwiches with southern sweet tea. My mouth waters thinking about the thick slices of red beauties slathered with mayonnaise topped with cucumber served on grandma’s fresh baked bread. I’ve heard it said, “It is difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.
There is nothing that is comparable to how I felt with the first gathering of the fresh vegetables I helped to plant and watch grow. As far back as I can remember, grandma’s ritual for canning started as soon as her first green beans came in.
Our family planted a garden for our own survival and canned to ensure eating through long cold winter months.
As I look back, I now know grandma must have been beside herself with all the hard work it took to survive those lean years. She was used to hard work, a fact of life for those that survived the depression years. I can hear her words as clearly now as when she reminded me that, “hard work never killed anybody, and I’d heap rather work then starve.” Those words became grandma’s motto and followed me through my life journey.
Mildred Higgins
