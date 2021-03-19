If you feel like this year is flying by, you're probably right. Just yesterday it seemed I was longing for Spring and we are close to Summer. Trees are almost in bloom, flowers budding out, and pollen embedding itself into our very DNA. School will be out in a little while and then vacations will begin. Time please slow down.
If you're like most of us and stay on the go, it's sometimes hard to find meals that can be thrown together and feed the family. This recipe is easy and can be varied to accommodate any taste. This recipe was shared by my Aunt on my husband's side Ragena Mills. Nearly every get together at her house she has this delicious dish. If you have a recipe that you would like toshare, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Loaded Hashbrown Casserole
Ingredients:
32 oz. bag of hash browns
2 cans of cream of chicken soup
16 oz. sour cream
2 c. Colby Jack cheese, shredded
1 pkg of dry ranch dressing mix
8 oz pkg of real bacon pieces
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix soup, sour cream, dry dressing mix, cheese, and bacon together. Fold hashbrowns into mixture until coated, pour into baking dish. Garnish with additional shredded cheese. Bake 40-50 minutes until warm and bubbly, edges start to brown. *Can omit the ranch dressing and bacon for a cheesy hashbrown casserole.
