In plain English “How does our brain take out the trash?”. The central nervous system(CNS) is comprised of the brain and the spinal cord and because the CNS is highly active, metabolic waste can build up quickly. Each and every cell in our body gives off waste and deposits it in the gaps between cells. This gap or space is the interstitial tissue. Throughout the body this process is done by the lymphatic system, but in the brain, it’s the glymphatic system. The glymphatic system connects with the lymphatic system for the rest of the body at the dura, a thick membrane of connective tissue that covers the CNS.
The Glymphatic System
In the brain, the glymphatic system is how cerebral spinal fluid flows throughout the brain. It clears toxins and waste from the brain so they can later be released to the lymphatic system, returned to the blood stream and eliminated from the body. The term “glymphatic” is a reference to the glial cells, which are vital to waste clearance in the brain.
Glial cells were long considered little more than lowly support cells, but recent studies prove otherwise. There are just as many glial cells as neurons in the brain. Glial cells protect, nourish and insulate neurons. They are part of the brain’s immune system.
A certain type of glial cell, called astroglia, allows cerebrospinal fluid(CSF) to move into the central nervous system(CNS), setting up a current that moves fluid through and around the brain. CSF is a clear fluid that surrounds the CNS, giving it mechanical and immunological protection.
The glymphatic system runs beside or parallel to the arteries in the brain, which enables it to use the pulsing action of blood circulation to help keep the CSF moving. If the cellular system becomes overloaded or slows down, the metabolic waste(garbage) will build up between the cells. This garbage includes products such as beta-amyloid --the protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
Some diseases and conditions that may be linked to the improper functioning of the glymphatic system include:
Parkinson’s disease is a condition characterized by among other things, the buildup of the protein alpha-synuclein in the brain.
Diabetes. Scientists have shown that diabetes can impact a range of cognitive functions. They found a correlation between cognitive skills and the glymphatic system. If the trash isn’t getting cleared, thinking skills are hampered.
Alzheimer’s disease is a condition connected with the protein beta-amyloid collecting in the brain, instead of being removed.
Brain trauma can cause the actual relocation of the astroglia cells thereby disrupting the CSF flow and hindering the removal of junk from the interstitial space. Symptoms can include memory loss, mood changes, and confusion.
Aging. Reduced glymphatic activity may play a role in the cognitive skills of older adults. Skills that involve attention span, ability to process information and long term and short-term memory.
Sleep Is The Big Factor
During deep sleep the glial cells can decrease their size by 200%. This drastically increases the amount of space between cells so the CSF can flow more easily. The CSF can rinse the brain of waste/garbage(proteins and other toxins), decreasing the oxidative stress on the nerves of the brain. The brain is more active when we are asleep, than when we are watching tv.
We sleep to counter the ill-effects of being awake, not just because we are tired. When we have a good night’s sleep our bodies go to work detoxifying every part of us, resetting our physiology, and organizing the day’s information. There is a clear link between unhealthy sleep habits and overall poor health. Poor sleep habits increase our risk of dying from any illness.
The glymphatic system may not contain the answers to all of our questions, but it sure is an important part of our overall wellbeing. And to keep it healthy the answer is free and available to all of us. A regular schedule of good, restful sleep. Stay healthy and be safe.
