Christmas is almost here! Santa is busy loading the sleigh, cookies need to be baked, and stockings are being hung in the hopes that by Christmas morning they will overflowing with candies and goodies. As a child, I could never sleep the night before Santa was to arrive, there was too much excitement pulsing through my veins. On Christmas morning, presents were piled underneath the tree, everything I asked for was always there, well everything except a pony!
Growing up, I was never afraid of Santa unlike most kids. If he showed up at a holiday party, the church play, or just hanging out the mall, I was glad to see he was out working the scene and of course, I needed to let him know I was mostly good that year-note I said "mostly". I remember seeing the fear in other kids eyes when they saw Santa enter the room. I would panic thinking to myself why are they scared? This man has presents, don't ruin it for us!
When other kids started whispering at school that he wasn't real, of course I came home and thoroughly questioned mom. She has always said that Santa was real as long as you believe and to this day, I still find gifts under the tree that have a card from Santa, so why mess up a good thing? I will always believe in the magic of Christmas. It's not about the gifts or the parties, it's about a child born in a manger. A time of year when miracles happen, hard hearts soften, and there is love and joy abound! I wish y'all a Christmas filled with love, laughter, and miracles.
This recipe is a great snack to leave for Santa or slice and package for someone special. This was sent to me from Diane Musgrave. If you have a holiday recipe to share, just email me @kdcole1120@gmail.com
Hello Dolly (aka Santa) Bars
Ingredients:
3/4 c. butter
1 1/2 c. graham cracker crumbs
1 c. shredded coconut
1 (6 oz.) chocolate chips
1 (6 oz.) butterscotch chips
1 c. chopped pecans
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Directions:
Melt butter and pour into 13x9 pan. Spread graham crackers over butter, then sprinkle coconut over crumbs. Add chocolate chips, then butterscotch chips, and then evenly sprinkle on pecans. Lastly, pour sweetened condensed milk over all. Bake for 25 minutes in oven at 325 degrees.
