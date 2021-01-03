Things took a promising turn on a father-and-son deer hunt when they heard noise in the brush. A deer was coming their way.
“OK. Get ready,” the father whispered to his son.
They could see only the deer’s legs as it came through the brush.
“OK. Get ready,” the father encouraged again. “He’ll be stepping into the clearing momentarily.”
They still could see nothing but the legs.
“OK. Get ready. He’s just about there.”
The deer made it into the clearing. It was a magnificent 12-point buck. The gigantic rack looked like those you would see on display at an outdoors store.
“OK, cover your ears,” the father said.
I laughed at that tale when a fellow told it over lunch some time back. I think I’ve known a few people like that father over the years. Perhaps you have, too.
The Bible has so much to say about selfish people, and that father would seem to be a prime example. As we approach the New Year, I’m hoping it will be a time of kindness and generosity, a time when love prevails.
Romans 12:10 tells us to “be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honor preferring one another.” In other words, we should want good things for others more than we want them for ourselves.
In a culture where we see so many people putting themselves ahead of their families, friends, co-workers and neighbors, let’s be different. Let’s follow the biblical admonition from Hebrews 13:1 to love those around us.
And let’s do that throughout 2021 and beyond.
“OK. Get ready.”
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
