“Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.”
Enjoy the simple things.Keep cheerful friends. The grouches pull you down.
Surround yourself with what you love, whether it’s family, pets, keepsakes, music, plants, hobbies, whatever -- your home is your refuge. Cherish your health; if it is good, preserve it. If it is unstable, improve it. If it is beyond what you can improve, get help.
Keep learning. Learn about computers, crafts, gardening, whatever. Never let the brain idle. “An idle mind is the Devil’s workshop.” and the “workshop” is Alzheimer’s. The tears happen. Endure, grieve, and move on. The only person who is with us our whole lives is ourselves. Be alive while you’re alive. Tell people you love that you love them, at every opportunity.
George Carlin {Author}
The paradox of our time in history is that we have taller buildings, but shorter tempers, wider freeways, but narrower viewpoints. We spend more, but have less. We buy more, but enjoy less. We have bigger houses and smaller families, more conveniences, but less time.
We have more degrees but less sense, more knowledge, but less judgment. More experts, yet more problems. More medicine, but less wellness. We’ve learned how to make a living, but not a life.
We’ve done larger things, but not better things. We’ve cleaned up the air, but polluted the soul. We’ve conquered the atom, but not our prejudice. We write more, but learn less. We plan more, but accomplish less. We’ve learned to rush, but not to wait. We build more computers to hold more information, to produce more copies than ever, but we communicate less and less.
These are the times of fast foods and slow digestion, big men and small character, steep profits and shallow relationships. These are the days of two incomes but more divorce, fancier houses, but broken homes.
These are days of quick trips, disposable diapers, throwaway morality, one night stands, overweight bodies, and pills that do everything from cheer, to quiet, to kill.
Remember, spend some time with your loved ones, because they are not going to be around forever. Remember, say a kind word to someone who looks up to you in awe, because that little person soon will grow up and leave your side. Remember, to give a warm hug to the one next to you, because that is the only treasure you can give with your heart and it doesn’t cost a cent.
Remember, to say, “I love you” to your partner and your loved ones, but most of all mean it. A kiss and an embrace will mend hurt when it comes from deep inside of you. Remember to hold hands and cherish the moment for someday that person will not be there again. Give time, to love, give time to speak, and give time to share the precious thoughts in your mind. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
Mildred Higgins
