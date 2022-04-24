Child – “How old are you grandpa?”
Grandpa – “I’m 81, dear.”
Child – “So does that mean you were alive during the coronavirus?”
Grandpa – “Yes I was.”
Child – “Wow that must been horrible grandpa. Our class is learning about that in school this week. The teacher told us about how all the schools had closed and moms and dads could not go to work so they did not have much money to do nice things. They said you were not allowed to go visit your friends and family or go anywhere. They said the shops and stores ran out of a lot of things so you did not have much bread, flour and toilet paper.
“They said summer holidays were cancelled, and they told us about the thousands of people getting very sick and dying.
“They explained how hard all the doctors, nurses and essential workers worked and a lot of them died, too.
“That must have been so horrible, grandpa!”
Grandpa – “Well, that is all correct. And I know because I read about it when I was older. But to tell the truth I remember it differently.
“I remember playing in the garden for hours with my mom and dad, and having picnics outside. I remember making things and fishing with my dad, and baking with my mom. I remember making forts and learning how to do handstands and backflips. I remember having special time with the family.
“I remember Mom’s favorite words becoming, ‘Hey, I’ve got an idea….’ Rather than ‘maybe later or tomorrow I’m a bit busy now.’
“I remember making our own bread or pastry. I remember movie night three or four times a week instead of just one. It was a horrible time for a lot of people, you are right, but I remember it differently.”
Think how will your children remember these times. Be in control of the memories they are creating now, so that through all the terrible headlines and emotional stories they will read in the future, let them remember a happy time.
Author Uknown
Millie’s thought for the day – I’ve read during difficult times, you move forward in small steps. There are some things you’ve got to do. You don’t know all the answers. You don’t know all the consequences, but you’ve got to do something. Do what you have to do, but little by little. Don’t think about the future, not even what might happen tomorrow. We are moving forward step by step. You might not notice your steps will grow bigger and bigger and time will come when you can think about the future. Get some rest and move forward.
Mildred Higgins
