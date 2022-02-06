Byron Crawford’s book, Kentucky Stories has a chapter on Kentucky characters…After reading his writings, some of the stories reminded me of Barbourville’s well know characters or the unusual nicknames some was known by during the years I grew up.
Many years later my daughter joined a sight called “If you are from Barbourville you might remember,” she asked “mom do you remember a man named Dog Tail Lawson, or one called High Pockets,?” The list grew as I had fun sharing with her all I knew of hometown characters and others members of the community with unusual nicknames.
You might be from Barbourville if you remember Nancy “Rabbit” Coleman. She is one of the most well known characters known to Barbourville.
Nancy was a frequent rider of the Greyhound bus line. Other times she could be seen walking with her shoulders back, wearing a hat or colorful scarf to cover her hair, a purse swinging as she walked the dusty roads around Knox County.
Nancy’s mere presence could draw a crowd and if you paid her she might dance a jig for you.
Will Matt Hammons, a man well known for riding a mule, his constant companion every where he went. I am sure many stories about Will Matt have been told. I remember him as he traveled our lane, a polite man never failing to tip his hat as he passed our house.
I met “Big Lucy” in person when I was five years of age. She was visiting friends that lived behind Doug Adams grocery store located on old 25 E. “Big Lucy” was hired by the Barnum & Bailey Circus as the fat lady in one of the side shows. I remember her as a kind woman. I told the story of meeting her long after she started her travels and became famous as the fat lady with the circus.
Spider Bill lived on the Artemus road near Johnny B. Adams grocery store. He was well known to everyone on our lane. My dad enjoyed conversations with him…and made sure my brothers and me welcomed Spider Bill when he stopped by to say hello. Push and Pull, I never knew them by formal names. They were husband and wife one pulling a large wooden-framed wagon, and the other one pushing. The way they earned money was by “tinkering,” repairing items they collected from all over Barbourville.
Laura Grindstaff, lived in the Grindstaff home place on old 25E much like a hermit…caring for her chickens and barn animals. I have little information about her personal history, however “Aunt” Laura Grindstaff will be remembered as a hermit like character. I was told one could set a clock by her evening routine crossing the highway to check on her loved animals. And some say they have seen that same ghostly image on dark nights with lantern in hand crossing the highway on Grindstaff curve since her death.
Uncle John Scott and his model T Ford car worked as a gentleman’s, gentleman for Bob Williams clothing store. I remember “Uncle” John always being well dressed in a white shirt and tie a brown or black hat to match his shoes at all times. He took good care of his old Ford car with wooden spoke wheels and it never failed to tread high water when summer storms flooded the lane.
If you are of the generation that remembers the many characters, I have shared with you, you must be from Barbourville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.