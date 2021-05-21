Our story this week comes to us from Joslyn Tye Flynn, who is the granddaughter of Opal Clark Tye. Joslyn wrote this story during the Pandemic 2020, and now I feel it is very appropriate since many college students have or will soon be graduating soon. This is the story of one such graduate her grandmother, Opal Clark Tye who graduated from Union College.
Opal Tye
Union College’s Life-long Cheerleader, Part 1
By Joslyn Flynn Tye
Not long ago, as we were all stuck in our homes amidst the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, I looked at my husband and said, “Do you realize that my Granny Opal Tye cheered on and supported her husband, two children, a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, four grandchildren and now one great-grandchild to college degrees?” It happened to be on #DearOldUnionDay, and because of said pandemic I had the time to go through old pictures and Stespean yearbooks. Soon after, I called my mother to tell her the same thing (she already knew, she and my father had probably reinforced it to me several times during obligatory parental “Do you know how fortunate you are speeches?” throughout my life.) I called my older brother after that, same conversation. At the end of each conversation, we all agreed (rare for my argumentative family); We think Opal Clark Tye has a heck of a story, and we wanted it told, and maybe
for her to be recognized for it.
My dad relayed this story to me years before he died in 2006, and in the past five years more
stories were added as my Granny Opal finally whispered them to me in quiet moments as she dozed overnight in hospital rooms for medical tests. My heart is full to have been shaped by such a person with such a story. I am honored to be able to call her my grandmother and friend. I am so pleased that I can now share it with you, President Hawkins.
Opal Clark was born March 21, 1928 in Cedartown, Georgia to Richard and Mamie Clark. She
was one of three children. As a toddler she and her siblings lost both parents, and the story as to why was not a subject she wanted to discuss. Several aunts and uncles were kind enough to take them in, but it was the great depression and they were barely able to keep their own families. Life began to look up when the Methodist women of the Methodist Home for Children of Cedartown found her and her brother and sister and offered them a home at their orphanage.
Granny Opal said she learned to read, got to go to school, and was very well cared for at the
orphanage. Work was expected of each child there to ~eep the home running, but she said she never minded. The privilege of a warm bed and right to go to school was worth it. She joked that pillows were not part of the bed because the home could not afford them so to this day she usually does not need one behind her head to sleep at night. As a teenager she attended Cedartown High School, where she excelled in extracurricular activities and academics. She was sociable and very athletic. She was a member of her school’s Glee Club, and she finished as her class salutatorian.
Soon her life would change in exponential ways. In the middle of her senior year of high school,
the orphanage had a special guest speaker, Mr. Conway Boatman from Kentucky. As the President of Union College he described to the children living there a beautiful Methodist school nestled in the mountains of Southeastern Kentucky where students could learn, grow spiritually, make lifelong friends and prepare for their careers. He asked the group who was athletic and smart because Union could offer them scholarships to attend. My Granny said she raised her hand high!
Part 2 coming next week!
