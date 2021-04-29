Knox County holds many firsts especially in the area of accomplishments of numerous local women. This article focuses on Kerri Mitchell Calloway, a rare individual who has proven herself exceptional on many levels.
Kerri Mitchell Calloway is the daughter of Steve and Doris Mitchell. She is the granddaughter of the late Ed Goins and Evelyn Goins. She attended Lay Elementary and Knox Central High School, graduating in the Top 10. Her aunt, Patty Goins Frazier is the owner of Carreen’s on the Court Square.
Kerri is the first woman from Barbourville and Knox County, to hold the title of Miss Kentucky, 2005. Kerri went on to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky and her hometown of Barbourville in the 2006 Miss America Pageant held in Paradise, Nevada in January 2006. During this time, she was selected as The Miss America’s Viewer’s Choice Winner in. an online poll.
Kerri appeared on various local and national television and radio segments on networks such as CMT and Los Angeles’ KTLA. She is trained in vocal performance and attended the prestigious Governor’s School for the Arts for Creative Writing. She is a Summa cum Laude graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and received her Master’s of Science with honors from Western Kentucky University. Kerri is a fourth generation educator and looks forward to many more years of helping students to realize their full potential.
During her reign as Miss Kentucky, Kerri worked for several causes such as school violence prevention, excellence in education, and in 2005 was the official spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture. She enjoyed volunteering for the UK Children’s Hospital, Lexington Veteran’s Hospital, The Butterfly Fund, American Heart Association, and The Heather French Henry Foundation for Veterans. In 2005, she helped to auction off a ham for $340,000 at the Kentucky State Fair with the funds benefiting health and education. While serving in her role as Miss Kentucky, Kerri cherished traveling the state speaking to thousands of students about the importance of staying in school and getting a good education.
Presently, Kerri resides in Knox County, Tennessee, with her husband Bo, and young son, Crew where she works as a high school Library Media Specialist. Most of Kerri’s free time is now spent volunteering at her school especially in after school programs and other school activities. As well as being actively involved in her church, Kerri supports a number of charities and organizations, but now her little fellow, Crew, demands most of her free time. Kerri enjoys reading, creative writing, spending days on Norris Lake, and chasing her rambunctious toddler. She feels very blessed to have been raised in Barbourville and visits whenever she has the chance.
This article was first published for Women’s History Month 2015.
Dear Readers of Museum Corner,
I broke my right arm on March 26 and will be in a cast for 5 more weeks. Since I am unable to type, I’m choosing some of my favorite Women’s History Month articles I did several years ago to be reprinted. Thank you for your patience.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer
