This is the 7th year that I have written about Knox County women and the areas of their accomplishments. This first article in the 2021 series focuses on the life of Deborah Ferguson Payne.
Debbie lives in Knox County on a small piece of ground that has been in her family for several generations. She has strong, deep roots there. She wants “Southeastern Kentucky to be filled with strong, thriving communities that offer the opportunity for success and support for its children and all its people.” She walked this walk and talked this talk when she ran for State Representative in 2018 for the 86th District.
Debbie is a wife, mother, teacher, beekeeper, seed saver, subsistence gardener, backyard flock and rare breed chicken farmer, pedigreed cat breeder/show person and volunteer. Debbie is a lifelong learner always reading. She just recently became is a nominee for the prestigious Rose Award for local involvement and achievement given by the Kentucky Democrat Woman’s Club.
During the summer months she cans, freezes, and dries everything growing in her garden. She gives peaches, grapes, tomatoes, beans, corn, okra, peppers to her neighbors. She also manages an orchard of apple, peach, and pear trees.
When she was 5, her family moved from Knox County to Ohio. She went to school in Hamilton and Butler County, Ohio schools. She graduated from Ross Senior High, one of the top 10 schools in Ohio. Later she graduated from Cumberland College with a BS in Elementary Education with a focus on the sciences.
I asked Debbie what she wanted to do as a child. One word response--horses. She said she had always wanted to work with horses. One summer between semesters in college she worked as a groomer in a thoroughbred training farm in Fayette County
There were two special people who served as mentors in her life. The first was her grandmother, Ethel Sharp, whom she lived with for a time; she taught Debbie the folk lore of gardening using the signs. “Grandma knew and used medicinal plants and herbs.” The other person was Doris Ferguson who has always been a positive role model in her live.
Debbie began teaching in 1985 at Artemis Elementary, Kindergarten. Later, she taught 7th and 8th grade science. When she transferred to GR Hampton’s in 1994, she began teaching 7/8 science. Later she managed the science lab, taught reading, creative writing, and worked as a curriculum coach. She worked hard to make each child feel important by pointing out each child’s strengths.
Debbie has worked as a volunteer for many different agencies making personal contributions and donations. She has worked helping animal rights groups, the homeless, children in foster care, women and men in shelters, incarcerated women and school children. She is currently President of KC Retired Teachers and VP of the KC Democrat Women.
Debbie lives Matthew 25: 31-40. She does all the good she can, to all the people she can, in all the ways she can and in every place she can.
Dora Sue Farmer ‘s phone 606-546-3940; seriousuu@yahoo.com
