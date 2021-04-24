Knox County holds many firsts especially in the area of accomplishments of numerous local women. This article will focus on Juanita Morris Kreps. Mrs. Kreps was very unique in that even in the early 1970’s at the very earliest stages of the modern day women’s movement, she broke through several glass ceilings, achieving many firsts which formerly had only been undertaken by men.
Juanita Morris Kreps (January 11, 1921- July 5, 2010) served as United States Secretary of Commerce during President Carter’s administration from 1977-1979. Ms. Kreps was the first woman and the first economist to hold a post traditionally occupied by men with business interests. Dr. Kreps, wrote books and taught economics much of her life. She was a daughter of an Appalachian coal mine operator and a child of the Depression who had worked her way through college. Ms. Kreps attended elementary school in Knox County.
She advanced rather quickly through the ranks of academia to become vice president of Duke University in 1973. Before she was named Vice President of Duke, Dr. Kreps was dean of the Woman’s College at Duke and associate provost from 1969 to 1972. In 1972 she became the first woman to be named a director of the New York Stock Exchange. She also served as a director of many of the country’s best-known corporations, including J. C. Penney, R. J. Reynolds, Citicorp and AT&T.
Her specialty, the labor demographics of women and older workers, infused her articles and books, including “Sex in the Marketplace: American Women at Work” (1971), which examined employment discrimination and the burdens of working women with families; “Lifetime Allocation of Work and Leisure: Essays in the Economy of Aging” (1971); and “Women and the American Economy” (1976).
The source on Ms. Kreps appeared in the New York Times by staff reporter Robert D. McFadden, July, 2010.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com
This article first appeared in The Advocate during Women’s History Month March 2015.
- - - -
Dear Readers of Museum Corner,
I broke my right arm on March 26 and will be in a cast for 5 more weeks. Since I am unable to type, I’m choosing some of my favorite Women’s History Month articles I did several years ago to be reprinted. Thank you for your patience.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer
