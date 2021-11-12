This is a story I wrote in September 2014. If you read any of my stories from my Country Girl Sass series, you may remember this story.
I am a tree hugger and have been one from as far back as I have memories. I simply love trees. Under the ponderous shades of lofty maples, poplars, and hickories, I courted my future husband, read English Literature books for class, and reread some of my childhood favorites and daydreamed while gazing up through a canopy of leaves. I couldn’t imagine a life without trees.
In the movie, The Giver, artificial trees were assembled in community yards much like the way Christmas trees are assembled piece by piece in shopping malls. People with no memories of trees like the residents in The Giver didn’t know what pleasure trees could bring to their lives.
At an early age, I fell in love with the fragrant locust, cedar, and unique silver maples. Three more trees from my childhood were an aged cherry tree along with a gnarled old pear tree and an apple tree that had blown over in a windstorm and was still alive.
Another tree holding very fond memories for me was in the backyard of my best childhood friend’s house, Barbara Deaton (Payne.)
Barbara’s daddy had made her a swing on a mature hickory tree which grew on a steep hillside above their house. This swing was unlike any other I’d ever experienced; it sent thrills and chills all through me.
In order for me to enjoy the swing’s full momentum, I had to walk backwards holding the swing against my legs until I backed up the hillside as far as the rope would allow me to go. Next bringing the seat carefully under me and sitting down, I finally let go with my legs held straight out. Sailing out and over the hillside, over the coal bank and over the roof of her house below, pumping the air with my legs, I was like the child in the Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem, The Swing, “Up in the air I go flying again, up in the air and down.”
Moving ahead in time 10 years when I was a college freshman at Union, one memory that stood out among the others had to do with the large maples and oaks on the front campus. Years later, after learning that Union’s landscapers had cut down many of those beautiful old trees to make a new parking lot, I cried bitter tears of loss and disappointment.
One species of trees at Union that I’m glad survived the chainsaw’s massacre was the beautiful ginkgo. Not only does the ginkgo’s unique fan shaped leaves turn a brilliant yellow in the fall, but it’s the oldest living seed plant and dubbed by Darwin to be “a living fossil.” The ginkgo tree even survived the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. During an event at Union recently, I ran into another ginkgo tree hugger which was thrilling. Go hug a tree with me this week.
