“When you finally admit you are so far behind in life what do you do? Admitting you’ll never catch backup with what you should have done, what do you do next?” This was the exact question I asked myself back on December 6, 2020.
In August 2020 I began sharing my personal reflections through social media like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. This thought was on day 105 of 365 that I was celebrating.
Beginning in October of 2014 I began to face some challenging health issues related to diabetes coupled with arthritis that literally took me off my feet. Those challenges would continue through May 2020. I simply do not have enough space in this column to share all that the journey entailed, but I’ve got plenty of stories and experiences that I would love to share with your church, club, organization or group of friends.
Falling behind has many elements that can contribute to the burden of being so far behind. It would be great if we could name one thing that put us in the “far behind status”.
Honestly if we could identify the very first second that such begins we could nip that off immediately and that would help us stop the slippery slope.
If I want to encourage myself I should tell my inner being that admitting the fact I am behind is the first step in correcting the issue…if you are laughing with me that makes me happy, because I’m not alone, you understand.
The question asked was to solicit answers from followers and readers in dual purpose. One goal was to double check myself and my thinking and the second goal was to motivate others and myself that even when we are not where we want to be, and even though we have lost our footing on where we were, we should never stop moving our feet forward.
I received response: Kenny Peace said, “No time like the present. Get Up and get moving.Never too late to make a changer got there better…”. Ed Arnold wrote: “Topical joke: “God put me on earth to do a certain number of things, I have the confidence in knowing that I’m so far behind I probably will never die.”
Jim Mills, Jr., said “Today is a new day. Ask God to help you accomplish what he needs you to do and the rest will simply fall in place.” There are three responses to my question.
Motivation isn’t ever easy, but “preaching to the choir” is a real thing for me. The choir needs a good word too, in order to stay on track.
The choir needs to be challenged to sing with new energy and emotion, finding new ways to grow while staying the course with singing too.
Motivating ourselves is never easy but necessary. I discovered that using the encouragement of others is a great tool at motivating myself to keep moving. The worse possible decision once we have fallen behind is to decide that there is nothing we can do now and simply give up. Then the piles will get higher and higher building mountains to climb in our daily lives and living.
God’s Word is a great motivator when we feel like we are in such a state of being.
One action that we can, without question, take when we find ourselves I such a spot is to forgive ourselves for the failure that’s on us. We normally are willing to forgive others but we find it nearly impossible to forgive ourselves.
Our failures are not to be taken lightly, but we too deserve grace and mercy. It is just not an action for others, but us as well. Another action we can take is the the correct steps when we realize we have been going in the wrong direction.
Falling behind includes the element of a lack of attention and standing still while things around us are moving. Taking action is important on our own behalf.
If you are the type of person that runs to help rescue others but does nothing to help yourself, then that we can certainly correct.
We as individuals must stay healthy in order to help others. If we don’t care for ourselves then we will discover we will soon be unable to care for anyone else.
Acknowledging we have fallen behind is the perfect opportunity to clear out that which is in front of us and begin to deal with those things that are directly in-front of us. First steps, that the requirement to get up and walking again no matter where we find ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.