February is nearly over, but yet winter is not. You may have noticed that it's not getting dark as early, tulips, and daffodils are near bloom and it feels like April showers times 10 but we are still within the grasp of old man winter. Most often, this is the time of year is when we get our biggest snows but lately it's been flooding rains and maybe that's all that's in store for us this time.
I remember some pretty good snow storms growing up. I mean deep, heavy snows, that meant no one stirred except the occasional red bird looking for a bird feeder or a thick pine tree branch to knock off the winter winds. We would get old intertubes from old Goodyear tire here in Flat Lick and climb a steep bank and jumping across them like daredevils cascading to the bottom bouncing about. Snowmen were assembled like big buildings that sometimes melted several days later long after the snow had. Those were all because we had REAL snowstorms, not slight dustings or just rain.
At this point, I'm over winter, but one thing is certain, soups and chillis are best in the winter! When you're trapped inside due to nasty weather, there is little to do except sleep and eat. Thankfully, to aid in this leisurely time of year are crock pots. You can dump whatever it is you desire inside and by the time you come home, it's ready. This is a great chili recipe that packs flavor and is easy to make. If you would like to share one of your favorite recipes, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Crock pot White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into small cubes
2 cans northern beans
2 cans Rotel mild
1 (8 oz) block of pepper jack cheese, cubed
2 tbsp butter
Directions:
In large crock pot, combine all ingredients, cook on low for 3 hours. Serve with tortilla chips if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.