It seems like one day it was sunny and hot, now it turned cooler like someone switched the thermostat. I've enjoyed the cooler weather, it makes me wanna do more as I've started pulling out all the Fall decor and enjoying being outside again, without feeling like the bugs or the humidity were about to consume me.
It's been a long, hard year with a pandemic ever looming along with the despair and calamity that ride the coat tails of what has been 2020. I'm hoping these last few months bring peace, happiness, and many blessings. It is often said during the fall, that the leaves begin to show us how beautiful it is to let go.
If you are looking for something to throw together in a pinch and feed the family, this recipe is it! It's super easy and bakes all in one dish which makes clean up a breeze. If you have a favorite fall recipe that you would like to share, email it to me @kdcole1120@gmail.com
One Dish Italian Chicken Bake
Ingredients:
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 cans French cut style greenbeans, drained
3-4 large potatoes, washed, cubed
1 bottle Italian dressing, any style but I prefer the Olive Garden brand
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line large baking sheet with foil, lightly spray with cooking spray. Arrange chicken breast, single file on one end of sheet. Follow the same pattern with potatoes, then green beans. Lightly, drizzle italian dressing over all ingredients until covered. Place in oven and bake 50-55 minutes or until juices run clear in chicken indicating doneness.
