I’ve told you about my fishing adventures with Mike. He’s a local striper guide. I have fished with him on numerous occasions, but most of the time I am his helper when I have friends come and use his services. We always have a good time and it’s even better when all those on board catch plenty of fish. Most of the time, there’s about 4 guys who join us for about a half-day of fishing. Mike has everything ready when we arrive. The rods are ready for the bait, he’s got a good idea where the fish are located, and he’s already been out before 4:00 a.m. getting live bait for the day. Heck, he even provides water and snacks for all. During the summer, the boat leaves at 6:00 a.m., and there’s normally a short ride before we begin to locate the species we’ve come after. Mike’s fish-finder looks like a large computer screen, or maybe a small television. It has more lines, graphs, shapes, and notifications than a stock market ticker tape. Again, it’s all part of making it easy for those who are his guests, whether they are novices or experts. When we do locate our fish, Mike baits the hooks, lowers the lines, and instructs his crew to simply raise the rod and give it a little tug when a fish gets on. Mike has done all the work so anyone who wants to fish can have success. Pretty neat.
This is a great illustration of the work Christians believe was done by Jesus for each of us, to ensure a right relationship with God. Jesus made all the preparation, done all the work, and sacrificed all the effort needed, so the sin that was separating us from God would be destroyed. And after he did all that, he invited every person to join him in the boat. Don’t be concerned about bringing anything. He has that covered. Don’t concern yourself with your lack of ability. He has planned for that. Just get in and enjoy the gift the captain has provided for you. While it cost him everything, it costs you nothing. And he paid the price not out of resentment, but for the hope he has of being the good captain of your life.
