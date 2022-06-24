Monday, June 20, the newest nation-wide holiday, Juneteenth, was celebrated. A lot of our citizens do not know the meaning of the Juneteenth Holiday. Recently I have received emails from all over Kentucky describing how Juneteenth came to be. How did it come about? It actually came about last year, when Juneteenth was finally declared a federal holiday by President Biden. Many thanks are due to Opal Lee, a 95 year old retired Texas teacher who is considered the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”
When she was age 89, Lee began her two and a half mile Walk For Freedom to bring attention to the struggle for emancipation, and also to help educate people about the true history of that day. Even though Opal achieved her goal of creating a Juneteenth national holiday, she knows the fight is not over. On June 19, 2022, she again marched in the Walk For Freedom, to pay tribute to those who were enslaved and all who have fought for liberation.
History states that on this day June 19, 1865, 157 years ago, Major General Gordon Granger led his Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas, bringing news of the end of the Civil War. Major General Granger had an order stating that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed, and that all slaves were declared free and that former slave owners as well as all enslaved people were guaranteed equal personal and property rights.
All would have happened as planned except that the troops did not arrive until two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Worse yet, thousands of African Americans living in Kentucky remained enslaved. It was only after the 13th Amendment was fully passed on December 18, 1865, that they were declared free.
Black Americans, over 300,000 fought in the Civil War bravely for the Union Army for their freedom from enslavement and also to save the Union. Many gave their lives so their families could be free.
Today, we honor this holiday and the ultimate sacrifice, the triumph over hardship, the strength of resolve, and the overwhelming perseverance made by these brave African Americans.
Our Governor stated, “We can never forget this dark chapter in our history. Kentuckians must continue to work toward a more equitable and just Commonwealth while recognizing the horrors of slavery and its legacy.
In the words of Opal Lee, “Freedom really means vigilance to me. I want everybody to be aware that none of us are free until we are all free.”
May we all have a meaningful Juneteenth.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and email at seriousuu@yahoo.com
