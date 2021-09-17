Our story last week focused on Kenneth H. Tuggle’s neighborhood and his work as a lawyer. This week I want to describe the life of Kenneth Tuggle and his numerous accomplishments after he was elected Lt. Governor.
He was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, on June 12, 1904, the son of attorney Jesse Davis Tuggle. Kenneth graduated from Union College Academy in Barbourville before the attended the University of Kentucky and Ohio State University. Along with being a Mason and a Methodist he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and Omicron Delta Kappa. He and Vivian Shifley were married in 1937 and the couple had two children Kenneth and Sarah.
After his admission to the Kentucky Bar in 1927, he joined his father in a law partnership in Barbourville. He also served as the City Attorney 1927-1931. He continued to practice law until 1953 and served as Special Commonwealth’s Attorney in the Knox District. He also a member of the American and Kentucky Bar Associations.
His business interests included the Barbourville Buick Company, the Smith Lumber Company, and the Knox Property Company. He was also Director of several natural gas firms. He was Trustee for Depositors and Creditors of the First National Bank of Barbourville. In 1934, he was elected President of the Union National Bank of Barbourville serving as its chairman until 1953.
Tuggle was a member of the Board of Directors of Union College beginning in 1936 for the next five successive six -year terms serving for over 40 years. He also oversaw the construction of the Conway Boatman Chapel and Fine Arts building. Union awarded him an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 1947 and presented him with its Distinguished Alumni Award in 1954. He was named to the University of Kentucky Hall of Distinguished Alumni on November 6, 1970.
He was the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Kentucky in 1939. In 1948 and 1952 he was a State Delegate to the Republican National Convention. From 1943 to 1947 he was served as Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky, and he was president of the state Senate in 1944 and 1946.
President Eisenhower appointed him to the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1953. While in Washington, he became involved with some of the largest corporate merger in the country’s history especially the railroad companies. He served as one of eleven commissioners of the ICC serving as Chairman of the finance division for over 12 years, starting in 1960. He served as Commission Chairman during 1959. Although he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 years of age in 1974, President Nixon issued an executive order which kept him working until 1975. Tuggle was regarded as one of the governments top experts on the rail industry.
In a July 14, 1975, letter to former president Gerald Ford, Tuggle wrote, “I regret that my health does not permit me to remain in the commission’s service.”
In 1969, he was honored as “Man of the Year” in the Kentucky Daniel Boone Festival. Kenneth H. Tuggle died at the age of 71 in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 17, 1976, and is buried in the Barbourville City Cemetery.
I would like to thank Charles Reed Mitchell for compiling this biographical sketch.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and seriousuu@yahoo.com
