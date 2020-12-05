The latest issue of The Knox Countian which just came out this November, headlines Knox Countians during the Pandemic of 1918. Called the “Spanish Influenza” of a hundred years ago, this pandemic ravaged the populations of Knox County and surrounding areas. Considered the deadliest pandemic in human history, it killed up to one hundred million people of all ages worldwide and with nearly half of the world’s population infected. Charles Reed Mitchell, editor, carefully researched the personal accounts of several notable Knox County and nearby citizens. There was extraordinarily little written which described this pandemic in our area of southeastern Kentucky. Mitchell does refer to the studies made by two Kentucky writers, Dr. Nancy Baird and Renee Beets. Unfortunately, files of the Barbourville Mountain Advocate are missing the 1918 issues. The Advocate’s articles published during 1919, do not cover the pandemic very well. Oral, tape recorded histories along with word of mouth stories passed down through families and journal entries recorded by local officials, medical workers and educators are all that remains of this turbulent period in history.
This issue also contains an in-depth article focusing on home schooling during the 1860’s. Mitchell does an outstanding piece of writing dealing with “A Memoir of a Civil War Education” by Judge Henry Cook Faulkner. H.C. and his brother, James Perry were taught a first-rate education on a myriad of subjects from geography to astronomy by their remarkably brilliant mother, Samantha Mandeville Sharp Faulkner (1834-1869.) H.C. Faulkner went on to become one of the first students to attend Union College while his brother James Perry later became President of Union College. Both men had distinguished careers in law and education.
You can Google each one of these reports featuring the writings of Dr. Nancy Baird and Renee Beets on The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 mentioned at the beginning of this article; or, you can wait until January 6, 2021 and come by the Museum and purchase this copy of The Knox Countian.
Coming in December: Barbourville at Christmas time, a look back at people, events and the city.
From the Museum President Michael C. Mills: Mills announced on Friday, November 27th the Knox Historical Museum and Genealogy Center will remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The planned date for reopening is Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
No genealogy services will be available until 2021. All contact with the museum should be in writing to Knox Historical Museum, PO Box 1446, Barbourville, KY 40906.
Special thanks to Charles Reed Mitchell and the Knox Historical Museum.
