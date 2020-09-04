Museum Corner for the month of September will explore the origins of many of Knox County’s community names.
The photo shows the major areas of Knox County.
Several community names in Knox County originated from the names of people who first settled there. Every creek, hollow, fork, lick, run and branch eventually got its own names. Places ending with “Lick” were named because there was a natural salt spring located in that area. Animals would lick the dried salt from the rocks. Some Communities got their names from the first postmaster of that area. Two examples of these were Cannon and Heidrick.
The unusual history of community names are printed exactly as they were told to the researcher. Most of them are factual, some are humorous and some will stretch the imagination. All are a part of the unique history of Knox County. Here are a few of the 40 names documented in this text.
FLAT LICK: This is one of Knox County’s oldest communities. It is listed on Knox County records as early as 1784. It was named Flat Lick because of the large area of flat land that was located around a salt lick. Animals often visited this area to lick the salt.
STINKING CREEK: The name is derived from the odor of decaying animals that had been killed by hunters.
FIGHTING CREEK: William G. Martin who researched this specific name, wrote that Indian tribes from the north and from the south who hunted in Eastern Kentucky, often clashed in the area near Barbourville. Their migration west from Virginia and North Carolina meant that they had to come through the Cumberland Gap. The Scottish and Irish clans already settled were reluctant to leave the mountains because they were reminded of their homeland. They migrated north and south often living in the foothills. They became embroiled in fights with the Indians over the hunting grounds which resulted in many clashes in this area.
HEIDRICK: Charles F. Heidrick in 1917 built a railroad from Highland Park near Barbourville to Manchester in Clay County. When a post office was established at Highland Park it was given the name Heidrick in honor of Mr. Heidrick.
SCRATCH ANKLE: The branch that empties into Little Richland Creek near Highland Park was once called Scratch Ankle but now is called Sunnybrook Road. A special kind of clay dirt was found in that area which was used for making brick. When animals walked in the mud, this dirt stuck to their hair causing it to fall out. This caustic mineral made lesions on the skin in the bare areas which caused the animals to scratch horribly. Therefore, the place was called Scratch Ankle. (*I imagine people walking barefoot through this clay mud would have experienced the same condition. Writer’s note.)
Next week: More community names like Shy Mug Branch, Friendship and Bimble.
I would like to thank these researchers Jakalyn Jackson and William G. Martin for their work. Jakalyn has written widely for the Mountain Advocate and the Knox Historical Museum. She also has written two books on Knox County’s Cemeteries and co-authored the book in which this information was published. She was also the 2017 recipient of the Susan Arthur Award for Historical Preservation given by the Junior Study Club.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
