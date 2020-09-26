Museum Corner for the month of September has been exploring the origins of many of Knox County’s community names. This week we’ll explore the source of more of our community’s historical and often strange sounding names.
Davis Bend According to Donna Bargo, “Davis Bend got its name in 1834 when W.R. Davis moved here from Yellow Creek along with his relatives (also Davises.) He bought the entire hollow. When the families moved here they built log cabins and later on built houses. This is how Davis Bend first got its name. W.R. Davis died on October 23, 1908.”
Trosper Mary Belle Davenport of Artemus wrote that “James B. Trosper was born on April 17, 1858, in Laurel County, Kentucky, and died in 1931, in Knox County, Kentucky. He was the son of Henderson Trosper and Louisa Jane Early. He married Rachel Mahalia Wiggins. James “Jim” and Rachel lived in Laurel County, Kentucky, in their early marriage later moving to Brush Creek, Knox County, Kentucky. Jim was a farmer, blacksmith, merchant and postmaster. Both are buried at Powers Chapel, Trosper, Knox County, Kentucky. Trosper, Kentucky, was named for him.”
Paint Hill Elmer Decker, a Knox County historian, said “a few miles north of Barbourville is said to have been named Painted Gap because of Indian signs and pictures which had been carved up on the rocks.” Another version of this story claims it was named Paint Hill because Indians massacred a group of settlers there and painted the rocks with their blood.
Hunting Shirt B.A. Parker wrote “long ago hunters wore a special shirt called a hunting shirt. Some old timers say a man was hunting and lost his shirt, when he retured to find it people asked him what he was doing and he said he was hunting his hunting shirt. That is how the community of Hunting Shirt originated.”
Cranes Nest B. A. Parker also wrote “Cranes Nest got its name long ago when a crane’s nest was actually found by some local residents. In order not to forget such a rare occurrence, the people named their community Cranes Nest. A crane is a large long necked, long legged water bird.”
Myrick Switch “Located at Trosper, Kentucky, Myrick Switch was named for a Myrick family who lived there and owned a loading platform used to load and unload goods that were delivered by train.” Mayme Stewart reported this interesting fact.
Picture Credits: I would like to thank Lori Stacy Baker and Hannah Beth Mills for the use of their online photos.
Special Thanks to: Jakalyn Jackson, one of the authors of this history book, for her assistance. Jakalyn compiled and organized all of the neighborhood names for this chapter in the book.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and seriousuu@yahoo.com
