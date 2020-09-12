Museum Corner for the month of September will explore the origins of many of Knox County’s community names. Last week I explained the origins of the following community names: Flat Lick, Fighting Creek, Stinking Creek, Heidrick and Scratch Ankle. This week we’ll explore the history of more of our community’s unique and sometimes humorous names.
Beech Springs is a community located at the mouth of Payne’s Creek. Once there was a large beech tree grove near a spring of clear water that many people in the neighborhood used for their drinking water. Also named for this spring is Beech Springs Church and Beech Springs School.
Shy Mug Branch is the first branch on the left going up Fighting Creek. This area was known for its sticky mud. At the worst places, people would tie rags on the barbed wire fence along each side of the road so you could crawl through the fence and “shy around the mud.” Finally, the phrase “shy around the mud” became Shy Mug Branch.
Friendship The people from Little Richland, Turkey Creek, Payne’s Creek and Hinkle Branch flocked to the daylong services at the church near the mouth of Powell Branch, Miller Branch and Dozier Hollow. During these services which were only held one Sunday of each month the residents would prepare huge meals for the visitors and invite them home for dinner. WG Martin wrote, “I have seen thirty to fifty people eat at our house on meeting day. The same was true with other families in the community.” Inevitably they called it Friendship. *The old Friendship Church has been remodeled and is still holding services. You can visit it sometime and be reminded of these olden times.” (Dora Sue’s comment: I’m not sure if services are still being held as this story was going to press.)
Bimble WG Martin wrote, “My grandfather, William Butler Dozier, had the first post office in that area inside his general store. He offered a two-dollar gold piece as a prize to anyone who could pick out the best name for the post office. The winner was the family who owned a prize winning oxen team named “Bill and Bim.” Therefore, the post office was named Bimble.
Possum Hollow community is located in Flat Lick, Kentucky. It was said that you could take a miners lamp which was worn on your head, shine the light in the possums’ eyes and pick up a coffee sack full of possums. The possums were up in the persimmon trees and wouldn’t be able to bite you because they had eaten so many persimmons their mouths had closed up on them. This is another humorous story by William G. Martin.
Next week more community names you may or may not be familiar with.
