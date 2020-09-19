Museum Corner for the month of September has been exploring the origins of many of Knox County’s community names. This week we’ll explore the history of more of our community’s unique and often humorous names.
Dog Town William G. Martin wrote that this area south of Barbourville was once known for having so many stray dogs. Now this area is better known as Apple Grove.
Sampson Hill This neighborhood was originally named in honor of Kentucky’s 42nd Governor Flem D. Sampson. *Writer’s note: As a child we called both of these areas by their original names. Sampson Hill is now known as Morningside Drive.
Trace Branch Garrard Morris wrote that Trace Branch derived its name from an Indian trail which ran through this area. It is also part of the Wilderness Trail.
Roaring Fork Stinking Creek branches to the left and is called Road Fork. Straight ahead it’s called Middlefork, and to the right it’s called Big Creek. The first hollow on the right up Big Creek has a rough and tumble creek which makes a roaring noise as it runs over the rocks. Hence, it’s called Roaring Fork.
Pumpkin Run Garrard Morris wrote it has been told that a man moved to the head of this hollow and planted a large patch of pumpkins (probably an acre). There came a deluge and the rain washed all of his pumpkins into the creek. From then on it was called Pumpkin Run.
Hooker Hollow James Robert Cole wrote that once there were a lot of families that had the last name Hooker; people referred to this area as Hooker Hollow. Now most of the people who live there are the Meeks, the Pattersons, the Coles, the Matthews and the Knuckles families. This area continues to go by the Hooker Hollow name.
Swan Pond Molly Vanover, daughter of one of the book’s authors Linda Oxendine, wrote that Daniel Boone named this community in the 1700’s. Dr. Thomas Walker wrote in his journal about traveling down Swan Pond Creek only hours before he and his companions built the famous first cabin in Kentucky just across the river. Daniel Boone said there was a “big pond much frequented by large fowl” so he called it Swan Pond.
Swan Lake Jeremy Magee, a student of Linda Oxendine, wrote that Daniel Boone also named this community in 1770. Daniel Boone saw a lake of water with many fowl swimming on it so he called it Swan Lake.
Jesse D. Logan Hollow Shelia Warren, another student of Linda Oxendine, wrote that her hollow got its name because there was only one family that lived up in it. This man’s name was Jesse D. Logan. She said her Mom sometimes calls it Fannon Hollow.
I would like to thank Jakalyn Jackson, one of the authors of this history book for her assistance. Jakalyn compiled and organized all of the neighborhood names for this chapter in the book.
