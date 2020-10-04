Museum Corner for the month of September has been exploring the origins of many of Knox County’s community names. This week we’ll explore the source of more of our community’s historical and often strange sounding names.
Lay According to Mayme Stewart, Lay is a community located near Trosper, Kentucky. It was named for
L. J. Lay who was in the lumber business in that area.
Himyar Glen Jackson tells that story of how Himyar obtained its name with a rather humorous story. It goes like this. A man who lived in that area owned a large farm and several head of cattle. A huge bull broke out of the pasture and was gone for several days. One morning a boy who worked on the farm came running to the old man’s house and shouted, “Him-yar boss, Him-yar.” From then on the community has been called Himyar.
Cannon Scott Butler, nephew of Jakalyn Jackson, tells the origin of the community name of Cannon. “Cannon is a community located five miles north of Barbourville on Highway 11. It was named for Henry Cannon who ran the first post office there in 1901. Cannon community consists of two grocery stores, one church, a lumber company and the Cannon Post Office which is still in operation. Cannon Grade School was the first school constructed of rock built in Knox County in 1927. Cannon School Consolidated with Girdler Elementary School in 1962.”
Emanuel Jakalyn Jackson describes the small community of Emanuel located near Barbourville. It was named for Imanuel Poff who was born in 1825 in Stokes County, North Carolina. Imanuel and his family came to Knox County when he was a small child. He remained in Knox County until his death in 1909. Bill Poff provided Jakalyn with this information.
Artemus Mary Belle Davenport, a resident of Artemus, wrote this story. James Hogan Herndon and his wife Katherine Tye had 11 children and lived in the area of Knox County that was later named Artemus for their son Artemus Ward Herndon. It is thought that the Artemus Baptist Church sits on some of the old Herndon property.
The first independent school house was built on the old Herndon property on what is now called the Himyar Road, #930 that runs through Artemus. It was for elementary students but later burned. Another wood building was erected on the same site. *Next week the Artemus Community Part II and the conclusion of this series.)
Special Thanks to: Jakalyn Jackson, one of the authors of this history book, for her assistance. Jakalyn compiled and organized all of the neighborhood names for this chapter in the book. Thank you, Aileen Swafford Woolum and Jack Gibson for contacting me and telling me how much they enjoy my articles.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and seriousuu@yahoo.com.
