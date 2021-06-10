Our story Part 4 this week comes to us again from Joslyn Tye Flynn, who is the granddaughter of Opal Clark Tye. Joslyn wrote this story during the Pandemic 2020. Parts 1, 2 and 3 were printed in previous issues of Advocate. I feel it still is very appropriate since many college students have or will soon be graduating. This is the story of one such graduate - her grandmother, Opal Clark Tye who graduated from Union College in 2020.
Opal Tye
Union College’s Life-long Cheerleader, Part 4
By Joslyn Flynn Tye
When Conway Boatman and Union College brought my grandmother to Barbourville KY, they gave her a chance. They believed in her. She in turn saw that in her family, but also in her community and in new Union College students. She made herself available by lending her phone number to students and their parents, so that they could have a friend of the college. She wanted to be a family member away from home, ready with a quick word of encouragement, or a place to come have a meal.
A natural connector, she knew what that support meant, how important it was. My mother and I continue Granny Opal’s tradition with incoming Union students. Not that we need to, Union College is so supportive of new students. But we know from family experience what a difference an encourager, friend and personal cheerleader can make, and we definitely know what an education from Union College can do for a family.
Eight years ago at the age of 82, she began to have difficulty completing many of her activities of daily living. Fortunate to be mentally sharp as ever but she needed help. The caring people of the Christian Health Center of Knox County accepted her as a resident into their skilled nursing care facility.
As always, her sociable and talkative spirit blesses all she is around and she now calls her fellow residents and staff friends.
In December, after an exhausting battle with pneumonia, she was placed into the care of hospice. She has lived seven months past that diagnosis, and celebrated her ninety-second birthday during that time. As with the rest of the world, she is waiting until her family and friends can come up to her room and visit her again, especially now that her time is even more precious. We pray for the time it will be safe for us to share a conversation and meal in the same room again. We miss her warmth, and no surprise we especially miss her encouragement.
Union College has had the same cheerleader, connector and encourager the Tye family and countless others have had for 75 years now. Union changed her life. We know our little family would not exist had Union not brought an orphan from Cedartown Georgia to its campus on scholarship. The Tye family and Union College is blessed to have Opal Clark Tye on their side. We should all be so lucky to have a lifelong cheerleader behind our efforts, whether we are a family or institution for higher learning.
Our entire family thanks you, Dr. Hawkins an~ Union College, for granting our beloved family member Opal Clark Tye her Union College Degree.
