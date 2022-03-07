Knox County holds many firsts especially in the area of accomplishments of numerous local women.
My next series of articles will focus on several contemporary women from Knox County who have gone above and beyond the definition of remarkable. This particular article will focus on a gifted young Knox Central Senior High student, Ivy Partin; not only is she an outstanding student, she is an incredibly skilled athlete who participated in four sports programs at Knox Central: soccer, football, basketball, and wrestling.
Ivy Partin: Female Sports Figure of the Year
Ivy is a modern day young student athlete with multiple incredible talents and extraordinary accomplishments.
She is an award-winning soccer player, an exceptional football star, and was just recently named Female Sports Figure of the Year by sports writer, John Dunn of the Barbourville Mountain Advocate. This week John Dunn had another headline to write in honoring Ivy being name State Champion of the state wrestling championship. Coach Hunter Luttrell stated, “Ivy Partin’s match was an adrenaline-fueled roller coaster. She did what’s called a ‘granby roll’ which is a high level skill.”
Ivy became the first female in the history of Knox Central to score points for the football team. As a place kicker for her team, she spoke of only missing one kick all season. When Ivy’s brother was unable to be place kicker, she was asked to take this very important role. As an outstanding soccer player, Ivy was adept at kicking a ball. Taking over this position was relatively easy for her; she attacked this job in a fearless manner. Athletic Director Jeff Canady stated that “When I think of Ivy Partin, I think of greatness. She is a tremendous student and an absolutely phenomenal athlete.”
This year as an extraordinary soccer player on the Lady Panthers Soccer Team, Ivy helped lead her team to score more wins in a season than they had ever done before. Her team was also featured in multiple state rankings. Ivy was named to the All-Region first team.
It was indeed my pleasure to lead off this March Women’s History Month with my first ever high school student athlete leading this extraordinary group of women, Ivy Partin for 2022.
I would like to thank Ivy Partin for letting me interview her and to John Dunn for his excellent coverage of Ivy’s incredible sports accomplishments. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
