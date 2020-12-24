Merry Christmas, friends! Today, I bring you a brief look at a Christmas classic: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. We are going to be discussing the importance of this book for two of its main themes- those of greed and forgiveness.
Now, it all really comes down to Uncle Scrooge and his character development. He is miserly, he is greedy, he hoards all his money up but he is so cheap that he doesn’t even keep a fire in the fireplace to warm his home. He lacks relationships, though, which makes him truly the poorest person in the book.
The book is constructed in such a way that we see Uncle Scrooge become aware of the fact that he is missing this major part of life. Thanks to the Ghost of Christmas Present specifically, Scrooge realizes that his nephew, Fred, lives this warm and joyous life where he generously invites everyone in. Fred even invites his crotchety old uncle, who relentlessly turns him down. Fred feels sad for him, that he doesn’t accept warmth and love. Bob Cratchit, the father to Tiny Tim and Scrooge’s loyal clerk, works hard to ensure that they always have what they need, even though they live in cold and want. He is always kind and forgiving of Scrooge, though.
So that’s why it’s so important that Scrooge realizes what he is missing- he goes through this massive spurt of personal growth after the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come visit him. Scrooge wakes up to realize there’s still time to be a different person. He sends food to Bob Cratchit’s and gives him a raise in a bid for forgiveness, because he has recognized that he’s treated him wrong. Scrooge shows up to Fred’s Christmas party and celebrates with what little family he has, and is welcomed in with open arms. Scrooge has realized that Bob and Fred are generous and loving, and that’s where their happiness comes from- not their money.
All of this- it leads me to this question: why is it so hard for us to see the importance of generosity, kindness, empathy and warmth? Too often we focus on that’s ultimately irrelevant, just like Scrooge did. We focus on providing a good life for ourselves and our family, maybe, but then that evolves into an obsession with work and money. We focus on one thing or another, and it turns into something that is detrimental to us in the long run because it takes away our mindfulness in the moment and it takes away our humanity.
I implore you- this holiday season, learn from Ebenezer Scrooge. We are all going through hard times this year, but I encourage you to be as generous as you reasonably can, because the fulfillment you will receive from that will be so much more than if you just received a physical gift. I encourage you to be kind, to be empathic, to be loving and warm.
