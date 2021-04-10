Spring is finally here! Hallelujah! With that being said, it’s not all sunshine and tulips. If you’re like most of us, you know there are a series of mini “winters” or cold weather fronts that must past before it’s safe to start in your flower beds or most gardens as they usually contribute to a good deal of frost or freezing. Typically, I go by the usual suspects; redbud winter, dogwood winter, and blackberry winter. Each of these fronts usually occur at the height of the named bloom. I have even heard of a mulberry winter.
One of the earliest crops that is strong enough to thrive in early spring or even late Fall, is “new” lettuce. It has many names; bibbed, black bibbed, and super green new to name a few of the seed varieties. It grows particularly good no matter where you sow it. I have even sewn it in pots and buckets so I can pinch off what I need for dinner.
I am thankful to have grown up in a house where good, old timey meals were fixed and try to incorporate those into my cooking today. One of my favorites growing up was “Kilt or Wilted Lettuce”. I don’t really know where this delicious and frugral side dish originated, but I would have to imagine it came from here, created by worn hands to make ends meet and leave nothing to waste as family needed to be fed. I hope you save this recipe, it pairs well with soupbean or salmon pattie dinner. If you have a classic recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Wilted Lettuce
Ingredient List
6 slices of bacon
1/4 c. green onions, diced/chopped
1/2 c. vinegar
4 tsp. sugar
Directions
Cook bacon until crisp, drain, crumble. Reserve drippings. Add onion to drippings, cook until tender. Add vinegar, sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, and bacon. Cook and stir to boiling. Place lettuce in large bowl, pour hot dressing over lettuce, toss to coat. Optional: Garnish with thinly sliced radishes or diced boiled egg.
