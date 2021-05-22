Spring is finally here! Hallelujah! With that being said, it's not all sunshine and tulips. If you're like most of us, you know there are a series of mini "winters" or cold weather fronts that must past before it's safe to start in your flower beds or most gardens as they usually contribute to a good deal of frost or freezing. Typically, I go by the usual suspects; redbud winter, dogwood winter, and blackberry winter. Each of these fronts usually occur at the height of the named bloom. I have even heard of a mulberry winter but I'm hoping we just passed Blackberry winter because mine were blooming.
One of the earliest crops that is strong enough to thrive in early spring or even late Fall, is "new" lettuce. It has many names; bibbed, black bibbed, and super green new to name a few of the seed varieties. It grows particularly good no matter where you sow it. I have even sewn it in pots and buckets so I can pinch off what I need for dinner.
I am thankful to have grown up in a house where good, old timey meals were fixed and try to incorporate those into my cooking today. One of my favorites growing up was "Kilt or Wilted Lettuce". I don't really know where this delicious and frugral side dish originated, but I would have to imagine it came from here, created by worn hands to make ends meet and leave nothing to waste as family needed to be fed. I hope you save this recipe, it pairs well with soupbean or salmon pattie dinner. If you have a classic recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Wilted Lettuce
Ingredients:
6 slices of bacon
1/4 c. green onions, diced/chopped
1/2 c. vinegar
4 tsp. sugar
Directions:
Cook bacon until crisp, drain, crumble. Reserve drippings. Add onion to drippings, cook until tender. Add vinegar, sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, and bacon. Cook and stir to boiling. Place lettuce in large bowl, pour hot dressing over lettuce, toss to coat. Optional: Garnish with thinly sliced radishes or diced boiled egg.
