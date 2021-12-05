My grandma use to say, “Life is like an echo, what you send out comes back,” one of her many sayings that come to my mind as we are about to turn a new year. I’ve heard it said that, your living is determined not so much as what life brings you but what you give back.
As I turn the page to this New Year I remember the good people and the lessons I’ve carried with me from my childhood that anchored me through my life. Plato’s thoughts were, “You know the beginning is the most important part of any work, especially in the work of young and tender things: for that is the time at which character is being formed, and desired impressions are more readily taken. By example we are taught the fundamentals traits of character; honesty, compassion, courage, and perseverance the do’s and dont’s in life.
We teach our children by example; I was raised by strong discipline yet [also felt a gentle touch. My parents and grandparents were the greatest influence, by example they taught me to treat every person with kindness, compassion and respect. I can hear my grandpa’s wise words telling me “To stand up for what was right even if you’re standing alone.” He was quick to point out that “life is not always fair that I’d best get use to it.”
However he said to remember no one person is perfect and to accept people for their merits and to be tolerant of their flaws. He also pointed out that if people would give as much time to the improvement of themselves they would have no time to criticize others; his good words took root and are firmly planted.
Our parents and grandparents did not have the teaching tools of today. They did the best with the knowledge they had. I’m thankful my childhood was filled with more love than hurt that most of life’s lessons educated my heart as well as my mind.
Millie’s thought for today; there are a lot of things I’d wish for children of today. If I could have just one it would be a warm lap, a warm hug, a listening ear and a grandma’s porch swing.
I have a troubled heart for many children of today; the best inheritance a parent can give to a child is a few minutes of TIME each day....Life affords no greater reasonability, no greater privilege than raising the next generation. Value your children as well as loving them. There is a difference.
Mildred Higgins
