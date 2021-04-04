Mary Cottenham Folk shares another poignant memory from a long time ago. Mary writes; sometimes it seems like my mind is forever going back to the day of my childhood, remembering my family and how we spent time before there was television. We lived in Ages, Kentucky, located in Harlan County, a South Eastern part of Kentucky. We spent time sitting on the porch talking among ourselves, and to the neighbors who stopped to rest on their way to over to the center of Ages.
Ages is surrounded by mountains and the men earned their living by working from sun up to sun down digging coal to earn a living for their families. Back in those days you could depend on your neighbor to stop and sit a spell on their journey to town or wherever they were going. Times were much different then they are now. After a day’s work the folk would gather around the porch and enjoy just being alive. The children played in the yard, while the older folk sat and talked about their day in the mines, or about their gardens, comparing the size of corn or potatoes they were growing, or talked about the weather.
Other times the men would discuss the time they spent in the war. Back then war was always the topic of a lot of the men’s discussions. I remember daddy sitting by the radio, listening to President Roosevelt fireside speeches. At that time many of our family members were overseas. When the president was on, we all listened intently even the children were quite. My Mothers brothers were in a foreign country fighting to keep us safe and many of the young men from Harlan County that we knew came home with missing arms and legs. I loved going to my Aunt Nettle Balls house because it always smelled so good.
Aunt Nattier loved to make cookies, cakes and five pound hearts of chocolate fudge to send to the boys she knew who were away in the service. As I grew up my life took me away from the mountains but I traveled back to visit my grandparents and family that were still living there. Years after my grandparents were gone and my husband passed away I traveled back with my children. We loved to sit on Mammy and Daddy Balls front porch and swing in the swing that had been there since my childhood. On one of my visits back I brought a friend with me to see the mountains where I came from. And I sat on the porch alone just enjoying a mountain moment. When my friend joined me, and said “what are you doing out here alone Mary?” And I told him I was listening to the mountains.
My friend sat for awhile without saying a word, and then said to me, “I don’t hear a thing”. My reply was, “You have to be born and live in these mountains before you can hear them. They have a language of their own; they hold many secrets and tell many stories if they could talk. I’m unsure if my friend ever knew what I was talking about but he enjoyed making the trip to Kentucky. Before his death he loved to tell anyone that would listen about his trips to Kentucky, and how Mary could talk to the mountains. This is my story and even today I love to sit on the porch just listening to the mountains.
Millie’s though for today: trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven. Winter, a lingering season, is time to gather golden moments, embark on a sentimental journey and enjoy every idle hour.
