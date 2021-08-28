This time of year always brings illness, normally it's sinus and colds. Some of it is allergies and some of it brings the contagious kind such as the flu or worse, the feared Covid-19 virus. Regardless, we seem to nurse ourselves back to health on the same diet of soups. As a kid when you became sick, there was part joy and wonder because if you were lucky, your mom already had an arsenal of medication to cure whatever ailed you, so that meant no doctor office or shots-you recouped at home.
There was great wonder in what life was like at home on a weekday when you would normally be at school. I grew up before we had designated channels for children that played cartoons all day. They were a few in the morning or after school, but no Disney channel or cartoon network to keep me entertained. You watched the Price is Right or Days of our Lives helplessly from the couch as mom tried to watch from the kitchen while preparing her famous cheesy potato soup on the stove. A lot of things have changed over the years, but when I'm sick I still need her healing soup.
If you are looking for something to throw together for the family when sickness hits, this recipe is great! If you have a Fall recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Crockpot Loaded Potato Soup
Ingredients:
10 red potatoes, cubed
3 tbsp all purpose flour
3/4 c real bacon bits
1 small red onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tbsp chicken boullion granules
1 tbsp ranch dressing mix
2 tsp chopped parsley
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
3 c water
1 c half and half
1/2 c shredded cheese
1/4 c green onion
Directions:
Put potatoes in bottom of crockpot, sprinkle flour over potatos, stir to coat.
Add next 8 ingredients over the potatoes. Pour water into crockpot. Cook on low 7-8 hours, on high 5 hours or until potatoes are tender. Pour half and half into crockpot, cook an additional 15 minutes. Garnish with cheese and green onions to serve.
