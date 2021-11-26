This week’s photo essay comes from a very loyal reader, Wilma Joyce Davis Smith.
Shown in the photograph are Wilma’s younger sister Jean, Daisy the cow and her younger brother Mike.
Over the course of the year, I often hear from faithful readers and loyal friends who send me stories and photographs for use in my articles.
I try to use both the stories and photographs whenever they fit into my theme. My current theme is Community Life.
About two weeks ago, I heard from a dear friend, Wilma Joyce Smith who sent me a great photo of two of her younger siblings along with a brief description. This is her brief photo essay.
This winter photograph shows Wilma’s younger sister, Jean who is leading Daisy, one of the family’s cows. Her brother Mike is standing with her. Wilma Joyce said that Jean was 5 and Mike was 9 years old. They are leading the family’s cow, Daisy back to the barn where she can be fed and milked.
Wilma Joyce’s mother ran a country general store which had the signature Bunny Bread image painted on the side. Because of this, it was named the Bunny Store which became the hub of the Boone Height community for many years.
More neighborhood stories to be continued. Dora Sue Oxendine can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com
