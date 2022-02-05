I would like to go on record and say this has been the longest January I do believe I have ever suffered through. Honestly, when I get up in the morning, I check the news and weather, and have to remind myself we are still the cusp of January and Winter-which are 2 things I generally despise.
I feel like all the extravagance, the holiday decor, and the general mood that was so heartfelt, let's be a family seems to fall apart after New Year's Day. The flashy expressions, the over the top decor, and those welcoming arms seem so fake in January, like a fake smile we force at our enemies. January is cold and can be lonely, especially when the weather is isolating. January just leaves me feeling sad, even as I grew up, after a couple of snow days, I was ready to return to school or at least for warmer days.
When we are feeling are lowest, our "Januaryish" of days, my mom and I have a saying. Although, it's often hard to find the courage to hold out for it, we always say, Hold on, there are better days ahead. I've caught myself saying those words alot in my head lately especially on days it's hard to get out of bed and push through-there are better days ahead. I said this to myself as I filled up the bird feeders from this last freezing snow and off in the distance saw the tufts of Daffodils standing tall, waiting for the return of Spring, it was if it were saying, hold on, better days are ahead. If you are feeling the seasonal woes that only winter bring, why not treat yourself? This is my Grandma Gertrude's fudge recipe, we refer to it as chocolate candy, but it always brings a smile to our face when we're feeling down. If you have a great winter recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Chocolate Candy
Ingredients:
2 c. white sugar
1/2 c. cocoa
1 c. milk
4 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
Grease an 8x8 square baking dish, set aside. Combine sugar, cocoa, and milknin a medium saucepan. Stir to blend, then bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer. Do not stir again. Place candy thermometer in pan and cook until temperature reaches 238 degrees F (114 degrees C) If you are not using a thermometer, cook until softball stage. Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla. Beat with a wooden spoon until the fudge looses it's sheen. Do not under beat. Pour into prepared pan and let cool. Cut into squares.
